Elegance of London is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CCN, in Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Elegance of London measures 26.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.28 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Elegance of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

Elegance of London is a semi-custom Cerri 86' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 86' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Maylen, Pampa, Pachamama, Caloa, Toby, Mega, Cerri 86/15, Jana.

Performance and Capabilities

Elegance of London has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Elegance of London has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Elegance of London accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.