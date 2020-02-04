“ELEMENTS” is an 80 m Mega Yacht which was completed at Yachtley Exclusive Yachts premises at Ismit, Turkey.

Her construction was instilled by the Owner’s passion for quality and detail, offering luxurious accommodation for up to 24 Guests.

The focus of her design was the pleasure, comfort and privacy of her Guests offering independent crew circulation, noise control, hi-tech communication, internet, AV equipment and entertainment systems. The safety level of this yacht is the highest possible as she complies with SOLAS Regulations for Passenger Vessels.

An equal amount of attention was given to the direct contact of the Guests with the sea, through the Beach Club and the Swimming Platforms.

The Crew Accommodation for up to 30 crewmembers is correspondingly functional, the living conditions and operation of the crew comfortable so as to provide all prerequisites for high quality service.

This feature is supported by the professional design and the correspondingly suitable equipment installed in the galley, pantries, cold rooms, laundry, garbage treatment room, dry store and stores areas.

Emphasis was given on environmental protection and on the reduction of polluting emissions by means of her hydrodynamic optimization which reduces fuel consumption, and also through the use of exhaust gas filters, the application of most modern garbage and sewage treatment systems and even a condensations concentration system for the A/Cs to be recycled for technical use (Technical Fresh Water).

The final sea trials were performed on the 25th and the 26th of July 2019 with impressive results.

The maximum vessel speed at draught T = 4.00 m reached 20 Knots and the seakeeping was excellent throughout the whole range of speeds.