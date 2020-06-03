Read online now
Length 55m
Year 2009

Elena

2009

|

Sail Yacht

Elena is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Factoria Naval Marin , in Spain.

Factoria Naval Marin was founded at the end of 2006. The shipyard, which employs more than 500 people, is able to build ships of up to 150 metres length and 21m beam. In addition to its two traditional slips, a third slip has been especially designed to work in a dry dock mode by means of a lock.

Design

Elena measures 55.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.20 feet and a beam of 8.14 feet.

Elena has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Herreshoff.

Elena also features naval architecture by Acubens.

Performance and Capabilities

Elena has a top speed of 13.60 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elena accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elena has a hull NB of Y0103.

Build Team

