Elena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Elena measures 47.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Elena has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Elena also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Elena has a hull NB of 16847.

Elena is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.