Eleni is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cbi Navi and most recently refitted in 2017.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Eleni measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 663 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eleni has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paolo Scanu.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Eleni also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Eleni has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Eleni is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cbi Navi and most recently refitted in 2017.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Eleni measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 663 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eleni has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Paolo Scanu.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Eleni also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Eleni has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eleni has a fuel capacity of 105 litres, and a water capacity of 40 litres.

She also has a range of 5 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eleni accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eleni is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 39.

Eleni is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.