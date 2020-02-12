Eleonora
2000|
Sail Yacht
Eleonora is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Van der Graaf and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Eleonora measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes.
Eleonora has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.
Her interior design is by Gaastmeer Ship and Yacht Design .
Eleonora also features naval architecture by Herreshoff.
Performance and Capabilities
Eleonora has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Eleonora has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Eleonora accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Eleonora is MCA compliant
Eleonora is a Commercial Registered class yacht. She flies the flag of British.