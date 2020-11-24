Read online now
Length 24m
Year 2007

Eleonore

2007

|

Motor Yacht

The design of this 24 meter Semi Classic dates back to 2006. The client had seen a few classic and semi classic yachts that Werner had designed before. He was drawn to the pleasing lines of these yachts, the combination of off-white paintwork with an abundance of solid teak and custom made stainless steel details.

Due to the sleek and uncompromised lines of the hull, this yacht performs like no other. At request of the client, Werner have kept the draught of the yacht to an absolute minimum of 1.30 meter, so shallow seas like the Waddenzee north of The Netherlands are easily accessible.

The yacht has been exclusively laid out for family use only, giving the owner and his family ample space to stay on board for long periods of time.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12.5Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.8m

crew:

-

draft:

1.42m
