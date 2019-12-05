Elettra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Elettra measures 24.51 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 feet and a beam of 5.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 48 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elettra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murphy & Nye.

Her interior design is by Francesca Fossa.

Elettra also features naval architecture by Murphy & Nye.

Performance and Capabilities

Elettra has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Elettra has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Elettra accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Elettra has a hull NB of 8001.

Elettra is a RI/BV class yacht.