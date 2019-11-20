Elevation is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Elevation measures 24.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Elevation has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Elevation has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Elevation has a fuel capacity of 6,750 litres, and a water capacity of 1,320 litres.

Accommodation

Elevation accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elevation flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.