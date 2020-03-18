Eleven I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Italcraft, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Eleven I measures 27.60 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Galeazzi Design.

Eleven I also features naval architecture by Italcraft.

Performance and Capabilities

Eleven I has a top speed of 38.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Eleven I accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eleven I has a hull NB of 90/01.