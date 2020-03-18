Length 27.6m
Year 2009
Eleven I
2009|
Motor Yacht
Eleven I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Italcraft, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Eleven I measures 27.60 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Galeazzi Design.
Eleven I also features naval architecture by Italcraft.
Performance and Capabilities
Eleven I has a top speed of 38.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Eleven I accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Eleven I has a hull NB of 90/01.