The NextGEN Ketch

This plumb-bowed NextGEN Pilot Ketch has been highly optimised for performance. Her long waterline, lifting keel with trim tab and carbon spade rudder are complemented by a powerful, fully-roached sail plan supported by a complete carbon fibre rig package. Intensive CFD tank and wind tunnel testing is already underway as Hoek Design seeks to leverage its extensive knowledge of such projects to fully realise speed and handling potential.

Fine exterior lines and proven sea-keeping characteristics will combine with luxurious and spacious accommodation to create an exceptional yacht with the ability to go anywhere in comfort, style and security. Serious attention will also be givefaithfully acknowledges her sailing forebears. A unique interior design will be crafted by the equally renowned Redman Whiteley Dixon design team. Material selection will be based not only upon design aesthetics but upon the inherent potential as a renewable resource.

The owners" project management will be undertaken by Prior Yacht Management, with the Monaco office of YCO overseeing contractual and operational matters.