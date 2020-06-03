We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.6m
Year 2005
Elielle
2005|
Motor Yacht
Elielle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.
Design
Elielle measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.53 feet.
Elielle has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Elielle has a fuel capacity of 6,700 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.
Accommodation
Elielle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Elielle flies the flag of the USA.