Elielle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.

Design

Elielle measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.53 feet.

Elielle has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Elielle has a fuel capacity of 6,700 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Elielle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Elielle flies the flag of the USA.