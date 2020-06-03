Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 2005

Elielle

2005

Motor Yacht

Elielle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by McMullen & Wing , in New Zealand.

Design

Elielle measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.14 feet and a beam of 6.53 feet.

Elielle has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Elielle has a fuel capacity of 6,700 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Elielle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Elielle flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests: 6

6
80 10 70

speed: -

-

cabins: 3

3

beam:

6.53m

crew: -

-

draft:

1.14m
