Elif Nil is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 1997 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Elif Nil measures 24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Elif Nil has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Elif Nil has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Elif Nil accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elif Nil flies the flag of Turkish.