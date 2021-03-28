Eliki is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Botje Ensing & Co.

Eliki is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Botje Ensing & Co.

Design

Eliki measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Eliki has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Botje Ensing & Co.

Eliki also features naval architecture by Botje Ensing & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Eliki has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eliki has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eliki accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.