Elisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Elisa measures 45.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elisa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Elisa also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Elisa has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Elisa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Elisa measures 45.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elisa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Elisa also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Elisa has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Elisa has a fuel capacity of 39,745 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elisa accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elisa is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 024.

Elisa is an ABS+A1-AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.