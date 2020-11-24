Length 47m
Year 2011
Elisabet
2011|
Motor Yacht
Elisabet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ocea.
Design
Elisabet measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.
Elisabet has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.
Elisabet also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Elisabet has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Elisabet accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Elisabet has a hull NB of 07-032-01.