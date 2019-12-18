Luxury motor yacht Elisabeth F, built in 1979 by Dutch shipyard Feadship, has undergone many changes in her long and illustrious career. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by De Voogt and the interior work of Terence Disdale. This twin screw superyacht measures 53 metres and can accommodate up to 20 guests sleeping or 12 cruising.

Motor yacht Elisabeth F has been known under a number of guises throughout her lifetime. When she was originally launched she carried the name of Daria, then Wedge One, followed by Avante IV before another new owner changed it to her current title in 2007.

Her latest owner boasts a large family of six children across a variety of ages, and so the super yacht needed to be extremely family-friendly in regards to design, facilities and onboard activities. The luxury vessel underwent an extensive 10-month refit in England at Pendennis Shipyard between 2006 and 2007 when she was lengthened by five metres and received a complete engine and generator refit as well as an entirely new interior by Design Unlimited. This overhaul now sees the superyacht exhibiting classic Feadship craftsmanship mixed with the modern styles and functionality of a luxury motor yacht.

The re-vamped interior décor is a blend of contemporary comfort and personal design that borders on cottage-like; the owner’s children even chose the colours of the bathrooms in the four twin cabins, one sporting eye-catching red and purple tiles. The master suite features furnishings and fabric coverings in a variety of exotic animal skins, including stingray skin drawers and blinds made from baby ostrich hide.

The main deck is host to the entertaining skydeck with its outside cinema as well as a large salon, dayhead, formal dining area for 12 and the VIP and master cabins. On the aft deck can be found a semi-circular bar, round table for nine and a scattering of wicker furniture that extends towards the generous swim platform with its outdoor shower, dayhead, change room and watertoy storage. Here can also be found a stunning spiral staircase that leads to the bridge deck.

Rather than having an enclosed skydeck like most yachts her size, Elizabeth F spreads hers over one large, open space designed especially for indoor/outdoor parties. With a retractable clear plastic shade for rainy days and a diving platform at the rear of the deck, the space can cater to up to 80 guests.

The office off the bridge is home to the control centre of the vessel’s new and improved entertainment systems including a DVD database of over 1,000, a music library, Wi-Fi and a newspaper printer capable of printing any of 600 papers from around the world.

The crowing sundeck is home to a well-equipped gym and a wooden Japanese-style hot tub known as an ofuro. Plush wicker loungers and armchairs fill-out the space on this upper deck.

Amongst her eight cabins are an indulgent master stateroom; a VIP cabin; two Queen guest cabins; and four twin guest cabins with Pullman-style bunks. The master stateroom is positioned forward on the main deck, with the VIP suite sitting just aft. The guest suites can all be found on the lower deck. Each cabin is fitted with climate control, full entertainment systems and a private en suite. Both the master and VIP suites also include satellite TV.

Luxury yacht Elisabeth F is powered by two Caterpillar 1125 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 to 14 knots while her crew of 18 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis, a sailing dinghy, kayaks, inflatables and a range of towable toys, waterskis, wakeboards, a water trampoline and a variety of scuba diving and snorkelling equipment.

Elisabeth F cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during the winter.