Elise Whisper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Southern Wind Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2011.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Elise Whisper measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.91 feet.

Her interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Elise Whisper also features naval architecture by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Elise Whisper accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elise Whisper flies the flag of Irish.