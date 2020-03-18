Delivered in June 2016, the 55-metre (180 ft) Elixir is an enchanting incarnation of the successful AMELS 180.

Together with exterior designer Tim Heywood, Elixir's owner created a modern look characterised by jet black gloss and stainless steel around the superstructure and sumptuous interiors by designer Laura Sessa. On top of the AMELS 180’s legendary seakeeping comfort and performance, Elixir also boasts wonderful connections to the sea. The magnificent outdoor spaces include a huge Sun Deck, folding bulwarks for Main Deck indoor dining with an al fresco feeling, plus an Owner’s Suite balcony.

