Elizabeth is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2001.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Elizabeth measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.04 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Elizabeth has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Performance and Capabilities

Elizabeth has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Elizabeth has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Elizabeth accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Elizabeth has a hull NB of 762.