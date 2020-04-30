Elizabeth is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Elizabeth is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Elizabeth measures 35.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 251 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Elizabeth has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Elizabeth also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Elizabeth has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Elizabeth has a fuel capacity of 36,340 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

She also has a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elizabeth accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elizabeth has a hull NB of T010.

Elizabeth flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.