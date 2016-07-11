Elizaveta
2011|
Motor Yacht
Elizaveta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by AB Yachts in Massa, Italy.
AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.
Design
Elizaveta measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Elizaveta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Angelo Arnaboldi.
Her interior design is by AB Yachts.
Elizaveta also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.
Model
Elizaveta is a semi-custom AB 140 model.
The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.
Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: My Toy, Tuasempre, Seafire.
Performance and Capabilities
Elizaveta has a top speed of 46.00 knots and a cruising speed of 43.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines.
Elizaveta has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Elizaveta accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.