Elizaveta is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by AB Yachts in Massa, Italy.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Elizaveta measures 42.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Elizaveta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Angelo Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by AB Yachts.

Elizaveta also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

Elizaveta is a semi-custom AB 140 model.

The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.

Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: My Toy, Tuasempre, Seafire.

Performance and Capabilities

Elizaveta has a top speed of 46.00 knots and a cruising speed of 43.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines.

Elizaveta has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Elizaveta accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.