Elle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Puglia in Tacoma, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Elle measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 480 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elle has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Kerry Alabastro.

Elle also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Performance and Capabilities

Elle has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Elle has a fuel capacity of 81,756 litres, and a water capacity of 20,628 litres.

She also has a range of 7,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elle accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elle is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 490.

Elle is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.