Ellen V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Perini Navi and most recently refitted in 2015.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Ellen V measures 40.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.46 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 220 tonnes.

Ellen V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Ellen V also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Ellen V has a top speed of 12.90 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ellen V has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ellen V accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ellen V has a hull NB of C.8906.