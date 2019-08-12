Read online now
Ellicha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Design

Ellicha measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.

Ellicha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Ellicha also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Ellicha has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Ellicha has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ellicha accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ellicha has a hull NB of 105/15.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.61m

crew:

4

draft:

1.2m
