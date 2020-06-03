Read online now
Length 27.02m
Year 2011

Ellisium

2011

Motor Yacht

Ellisium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Canados.

Design

Ellisium measures 27.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Ellisium has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Ellisium has a fuel capacity of 35,204 litres, and a water capacity of 6,814 litres.

Accommodation

Ellisium accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

