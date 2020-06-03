Length 30.7m
Year 2000
Elmar
2000|
Motor Yacht
Elmar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Elmar measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet.
Elmar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Elmar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Elmar has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Elmar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Elmar flies the flag of Cyprus.