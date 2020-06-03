Elmar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Elmar measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet.

Elmar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Elmar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Elmar has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Elmar accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Elmar flies the flag of Cyprus.