Length 43.12m
Year 2011
Elsea
2011|
Motor Yacht
Elsea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Italyachts.
Design
Elsea measures 43.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet.
Elsea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Bacigalupo.
Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.
Accommodation
Elsea accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Elsea flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.