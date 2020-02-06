Elsea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Italyachts.

Design

Elsea measures 43.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet.

Elsea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Accommodation

Elsea accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elsea flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.