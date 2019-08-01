Elsea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by CCN, in Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Elsea measures 49.90 metres in length and has a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Elsea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Elsea also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Elsea has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Elsea has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres.

Accommodation

Elsea accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elsea has a hull NB of 5001.