Elvis is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2014.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Elvis measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 123 tonnes.

Accommodation

Elvis accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.