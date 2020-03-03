Elysian is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Elysian measures 66 metres in length and has a beam of 11.90 feet.

Elysian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Other Specifications

Elysian is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13685.

Elysian is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.