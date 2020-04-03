Elysian is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Elysian measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 metres and a beam of 10.7 metres.

Elysian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Elysian also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Accommodation

Elysian accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elysian has a hull NB of 6481.

Elysian flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.