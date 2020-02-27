Elysium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2009.

Elysium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2009.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Elysium measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 707 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Elysium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Elysium also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Elysium has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Elysium has a fuel capacity of 124,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Elysium accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Elysium is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB220.

Elysium is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.