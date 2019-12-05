We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Embark
1994|
Motor Yacht
Embark is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Codecasa.
Design
Embark measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.
Embark has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Embark also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Embark has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Embark has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.
Accommodation
Embark accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Embark has a hull NB of C.102.