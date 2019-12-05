Read online now
Length 34.7m
Year 1994

Embark

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Embark is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Codecasa.

Design

Embark measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 205 tonnes.

Embark has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Embark also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Embark has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Embark has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

Accommodation

Embark accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Embark has a hull NB of C.102.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.1m

crew:

7

draft:

2.4m
