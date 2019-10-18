Emera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Emera measures 39.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 6.92 metres.

Emera has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Emera also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.