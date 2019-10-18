Read online now
Length 39.43m
Year 1974

Emera

1974

|

Motor Yacht

Emera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Emera measures 39.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 6.92 metres.

Emera has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Emera also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.92m

crew:

-

draft:

2.07m
