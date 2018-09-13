Emerald is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Majesty Yachts, in United Arab Emirates.

Majesty Yachts is a brand of superyachts and yachts manufactured by Gulf Craft, a major manufacturer of luxury yachts and fiberglass boats and one of an elite circle of boat builders worldwide with the capability to produce composite superyachts of larger than 45m in overall length.

Design

Emerald measures 26.80 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Emerald has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Emerald accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.