Emerald Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Lloyds Ships in Brisbane, Australia and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Emerald Lady measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 0.67 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Emerald Lady has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Performance and Capabilities

Emerald Lady has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Emerald Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.