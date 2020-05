Emi is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1955 by Cantieri Sangermani and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Emi measures 27 feet in length.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Matteo Picchio Yacht Design.

Matteo Picchio's design studio is located in the heart of Milan, close to via Della Spiga a via Montenapoleone. The Matteo Picchio team specialises in yacht design and naval architecture, employing skilled and experienced designers.