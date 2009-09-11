Eminence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Eminence is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Eminence measures 78.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 12.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,054 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eminence has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Eminence also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Eminence has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eminence has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eminence accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eminence is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6478.

Eminence is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.