Emoji is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Emoji measures 34.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Emoji has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Emoji accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.