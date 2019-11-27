Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.95m
Year 2005

Ena

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Ena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2019.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Ena measures 30.95 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Ena has a top speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ena accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

-

crew:

6

draft:

-
Other Ferretti yachts
Related News