Enchantress is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Enchantress measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.2 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Enchantress has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Enchantress also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Enchantress has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Enchantress is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Enchantress measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 7.2 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Enchantress has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Enchantress also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Enchantress has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Enchantress has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,690 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Enchantress accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Enchantress has a White hull, whose NB is BC10.

Enchantress is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.