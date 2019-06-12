Encore is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2013 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Encore measures 43.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 9.37 feet.

Encore has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Alloy Yachts.

Encore also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Other Specifications

Encore has a hull NB of AY45.