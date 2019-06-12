Length 43.9m
Year 2013
Encore
2013|
Sail Yacht
Encore is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2013 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Encore measures 43.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 9.37 feet.
Encore has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by Alloy Yachts.
Encore also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Other Specifications
Encore has a hull NB of AY45.