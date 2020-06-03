Encore is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Crescent Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Encore measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Encore has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Encore has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Encore has a fuel capacity of 16,410 litres, and a water capacity of 5,148 litres.

Accommodation

Encore accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.