Encore V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Encore V measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 119 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Encore V has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Encore V has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

Accommodation

Encore V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.