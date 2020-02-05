Length 26.21m
Year 1986
Encore V
1986|
Motor Yacht
Encore V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Burger Boat Company.
Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.
Design
Encore V measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 119 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Encore V has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Encore V has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.
Accommodation
Encore V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.