Length 39.6m
Year 1989

The famous J-Class yacht Endeavour, designed by C.E. Nicholson, was built twice: Once in 1934 as an English America's Cup contender; once in 1989 as a contender for the most glorious restoration of her time.

Saved from a mud bank some years earlier by her owner Elizabeth Meyer, she was transported from England to Vollenhove as an unfinished steel hull, and was transformed into a modern masterpiece, with all-new deck, rig, sailing gear and interior. The incomparable Endeavour will always claim a special place in the hearts of Huisman workers and yachtsmen everywhere.

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.7m

crew:

-

draft:

-
