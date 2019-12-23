Length 39.6m
Year 1989
Endeavour
1989|
Sail Yacht
The famous J-Class yacht Endeavour, designed by C.E. Nicholson, was built twice: Once in 1934 as an English America's Cup contender; once in 1989 as a contender for the most glorious restoration of her time.
Saved from a mud bank some years earlier by her owner Elizabeth Meyer, she was transported from England to Vollenhove as an unfinished steel hull, and was transformed into a modern masterpiece, with all-new deck, rig, sailing gear and interior. The incomparable Endeavour will always claim a special place in the hearts of Huisman workers and yachtsmen everywhere.