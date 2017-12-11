Endeavour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Endeavour measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet.

Endeavour has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Endeavour also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Endeavour has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Endeavour has a fuel capacity of 37,722 litres, and a water capacity of 6,534 litres.

Accommodation

Endeavour accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Endeavour flies the flag of the USA.