Endeavour
2014|
Motor Yacht
Endeavour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport, in the United States.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
Endeavour measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet.
Endeavour has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.
Endeavour also features naval architecture by William Garden.
Performance and Capabilities
Endeavour has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Endeavour has a fuel capacity of 37,722 litres, and a water capacity of 6,534 litres.
Accommodation
Endeavour accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Endeavour flies the flag of the USA.