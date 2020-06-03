Sailing yacht Endeavour, built in 1934 by UK shipyard Camper and Nicholsons, is a genuine piece of yachting history. With a steel hull and wood superstructure, her naval architects are Charles E Nicholson and Dykstra & Partners, while she features exterior design by Charles E Nicholson, and the interior work of John Munford. This classic vessel measures 39.56 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

A comprehensive refit in 2011 includes removal and replacement of the complete weather deck including all deck equipment. Steel deck framing has also been relocated to accommodate the new load paths of the new deck layout.



Luxury sailing yacht Endeavour was originally commissioned by British airplane magnate Sir Tom Sopwith for the America’s Cup, possibly the greatest of all sailing races. Sopwith was keen to make his yacht the most advanced model possible, applying aviation technology to the vessel’s rig and winches.

With a rich and successful history, the yacht dominated the British race scene for several years and even today is considered to be on of the most beautiful J class classic yachts ever constructed. Her dark blue hull and over 2740 square metres of sail make her easily identifiable.

Endeavour was bought in 1984 by American Elizabeth Meyer who proceeded to spend five years rebuilding the classic vessel. Too large to move, restoration began at the Calshot Spit World War II seaplane base in Southampton.

The rebuild involved replacing the keel and ballast, repairing her frames and hull and adding a new rudder. Full restoration took place once the yacht was transported to the Royal Huisman shipyard in the Netherlands and she received a new engine, generators and mechanical systems. After her long period on land, Endeavour was ready to sail again in June 1989.

Since her re-launch, she has cruised the waters of the Mediterranean, Europe, Caribbean, and the Americas. Previously owned by former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski, she was sold to Sempervirens Ltd. in 2006.

Although she still carries the lines and workmanship of her original design, the sailing yacht is every inch the modern superyacht with her aluminium mast and boom, hydraulic winches, bow thrusters, water-maker and advanced navigation and entertainment equipment.

Below her decks, Luxury sailing yacht Endeavour is panelled in American cherry, bevelled glass, nickel and platinum plated fixtures while her furnishings are a mix of wool, cotton and silk fabrics. Athena includes a full audio visual entertainments system and a large CD and movie library among her list of amenities.

Amongst her four cabins are an indulgent King berth; two Queen rooms; and a twin cabin. Each features an en suite with heated towel racks, while the master suite also houses an over-sized bath tub.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Endeavour is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at nine knots while her crew of eight ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard can be found an inflatable dinghy, windsurfers, a dive compressor, and a range of scuba and snorkelling gear.