Endeavour II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Rossinavi, in Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Endeavour II measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Endeavour II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Team 4 Design.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Endeavour II also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Endeavour II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Endeavour II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Endeavour II has a hull NB of FR032.