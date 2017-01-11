Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 2002

Endeavour II

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Endeavour II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Endeavour II measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.09 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Endeavour II has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Endeavour II contains 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.09m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Princess yachts
Related News