Endeavour II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Endeavour II measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.09 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Endeavour II has a fuel capacity of 2,200 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Endeavour II contains 4 cabins.